HDFC Bank approves issuance of debt instruments in the form of AT1 bonds from overseas markets

HDFC Bank on Monday said it will issue debt instruments in the form of Additional Tier 1 bonds in international markets. “...we had informed the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank in its meeting held on July 17, 2021, is contemplating raising of long term funds through the issuance of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds (Notes), in the international markets, subject to market conditions,” it said in a stock exchange filing.
An offering memorandum has been prepared and shall be made available to the prospective investors in relation to the contemplated issue of Notes, it further said. The bank, however, did not specify the amount to be raised.
Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service in a statement said it has assigned a Ba3 (hyb) rating to HDFC Bank’s proposed USD-denominated, undated, non-cumulative and subordinated AT1 capital securities. “The Ba3 (hyb) rating is three notches below HDFC Bank's baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, reflecting the probability of impairment associated with non-cumulative coupon suspension, as well as the likelihood of high loss severity when the bank reaches the point of non-viability,” it said. In its meeting on July 17, the bank’s board had approved the issue of standalone foreign currency-denominated Perpetual Debt Instruments as Basel III-compliant AT1 bond for foreign (global) investors outside India, on an unsecured , public or a private placement basis, along with a proposed listing of the AT1 Bonds and other related activities in the course of the financial year 2021- 22, subject to market conditions and applicable approvals.
Earlier, the State Bank of India had also raised capital by AT1 bonds in the overseas market. The capital raised through the AT1 bonds will help enhance the bank’s capital base. HDFC Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio was at 19.1 per cent as on June 30, 2021 as against a regulatory requirement of 11.075 per cent.
