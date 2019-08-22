Money & Banking

HDFC Bank get a new CFO

Updated on August 22, 2019

HDFC Bank’s Board of Directors on Thursday appointed Srinivasan Vaidyanathan as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

The incumbent CFO of the bank, Sashidhar Jagdishan, would continue to head the finance function, and shoulder additional responsibilities as in charge of the verticals of Legal & Secretarial, Human Resources, Corporate Communications, Infrastructure, Administration, Corporate Social Responsibility and ‘Change Agent of the Bank’, the private sector bank said in a stock exchange notice. Vaidyanathan would continue to report to Jagdishan.

