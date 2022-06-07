hamburger

HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by 35 basis points

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Jun 07, 2022

For borrowers, the increased rate will lead to costlier EMIs

The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 35 basis points across all tenors.

The new rates are effective from Tuesday and comes just ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday when another round of rate hike is expected.

According to HDFC Bank’s website, overnight MCLR is now at 7.5 per cent while the one year MCLR is at 7.85 per cent. The three-year MCLR stands revised to 8.05 per cent.

The increased rate will lead to costlier EMIs for borrowers.

Published on June 07, 2022
HDFC Bank Ltd
interest rate
private banks
