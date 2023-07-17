HDFC Bank, on Monday, reported a 29.13 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at ₹12,370.38 crore.

The bank, which recently merged HDFC into itself, had reported a net profit of ₹9,579.11 crore in the year-earlier period and ₹12,594.47 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Its total income for the quarter under review rose to ₹61,021 crore, as against ₹44,202 crore in the year-earlier period.

Operating expenses rose to ₹15,177 crore during the quarter under review, from ₹11,355 crore in the year-earlier period, as per a regulatory filing.

The gross non-performing assets ratio came at 1.17 per cent as of June 30, 2023, as against 1.12 per cent at the end of March and 1.28 per cent in the year-earlier period.

The HDFC Bank scrip was trading 0.60 per cent up at ₹1,657 a piece on the BSE at 1307 hrs, as against gains of 0.39 per cent on the benchmark.