HDFC sells 4.51% in Ansal Housing

Scaling the population peak in India
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited has sold 26.8 lakh shares representing 4.51 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Ansal Housing Limited.
“… the Corporation has sold 26,80,000 shares representing 4.51 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Ansal, which includes sale of 21,50,000 shares representing 3.62 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Ansal done on December 15, 2021,” HDFC said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
It had previously informed the bourses that it had invoked the pledge on 50,00,000 shares of Ansal Housing Limited aggregating 8.42 per cent of its paid-up share capital, pledged with the Corporation by the borrower.
“A part of the shares pledged with the Corporation were invoked for recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by pledgers or borrowers,” HDFC had said.
