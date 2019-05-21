How IOB notched up record profit

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) recorded the highest gross profit of ₹5,034 crore in FY2018-19 as the result of various initiatives taken by the bank on topline asset diversification and liability management. A focussed approach on diversifying assets, with a thrust on the retail, agri and MSME (RAM) portfolio enabled the bank improve the share of RAM in domestic advances to 67.20 per cent in March 2019 from 58.74 per cent in March 2017.

This rebalancing effort, along with capital conservation and risk-mitigating measures such as limiting exposure to stressed sectors, and lending to AAA-rated borrowers helped the bank reduce its risk weight assets (RWA) to ₹1,22,585 crore in FY19 from ₹1,69,148 crore in FY17.