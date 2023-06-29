Kotak Mahindra Bank lets users initiate net banking through WhatsApp for easy instant banking. Here’s how you can register with Kotak-WhatsApp banking for banking-related updates and services.

Kotak-WhatsApp banking enables a list of services like full KYC, adding funds using the app, upgrading savings account, applying for credit card, loan, and more.

Register with Kotak-WhatsApp net banking

  • Open WhatsApp and go to Kotak Mahindra official chat
  • One can also give a missed call on 9718566655 from registered mobile number
  • Add ‘22 6600 6022’ to contacts to proceed further
  • Send HELP on the official chat to get the main menu
  • Select from the list to proceed further
  • Send STOP to opt out from the service

