Kotak Mahindra Bank lets users initiate net banking through WhatsApp for easy instant banking. Here’s how you can register with Kotak-WhatsApp banking for banking-related updates and services.

Also Read: Paytm: Know how to pin contacts for quick pay

Kotak-WhatsApp banking enables a list of services like full KYC, adding funds using the app, upgrading savings account, applying for credit card, loan, and more.

Register with Kotak-WhatsApp net banking

Also Read: How to unload ₹2,000 notes through Amazon Pay?

Open WhatsApp and go to Kotak Mahindra official chat

One can also give a missed call on 9718566655 from registered mobile number

Add ‘22 6600 6022’ to contacts to proceed further

Send HELP on the official chat to get the main menu

Select from the list to proceed further

Send STOP to opt out from the service

Also Read: Kotak Bank integrates Rupay Credit Cards with UPI