Kotak Mahindra Bank lets users initiate net banking through WhatsApp for easy instant banking. Here’s how you can register with Kotak-WhatsApp banking for banking-related updates and services.
Kotak-WhatsApp banking enables a list of services like full KYC, adding funds using the app, upgrading savings account, applying for credit card, loan, and more.
Register with Kotak-WhatsApp net banking
- Open WhatsApp and go to Kotak Mahindra official chat
- One can also give a missed call on 9718566655 from registered mobile number
- Add ‘22 6600 6022’ to contacts to proceed further
- Send HELP on the official chat to get the main menu
- Select from the list to proceed further
- Send STOP to opt out from the service
