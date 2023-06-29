Also Read:How to unload ₹2,000 notes through Amazon Pay?

Paytm has rolled out a new ‘pin recent payments’ feature, enabling customers to pin their most used contacts for quick and smooth pay.

Paytm’s “ ‘pin contact’ feature is aimed at facilitating even faster UPI payments,” said Paytm spokesperson.

Pin contacts for easy money transfer
  • Launch the Paytm app
  • Tap ‘To Mobile or Contact’
  • Under ‘Recents’, select the contact you wish to ‘Pin’ for quick transaction
  • Once you select pin option, the particular contact will appear first on the list
