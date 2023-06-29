Also Read:How to unload ₹2,000 notes through Amazon Pay?
Paytm has rolled out a new ‘pin recent payments’ feature, enabling customers to pin their most used contacts for quick and smooth pay.
Paytm’s “ ‘pin contact’ feature is aimed at facilitating even faster UPI payments,” said Paytm spokesperson.
Also Read: EbixCash IPO to debut in July. Know how to apply
Also Read: IndusInd Bank, Wise partners to enable NRIs transfer fund to India
Pin contacts for easy money transfer
- Launch the Paytm app
- Tap ‘To Mobile or Contact’
- Under ‘Recents’, select the contact you wish to ‘Pin’ for quick transaction
- Once you select pin option, the particular contact will appear first on the list