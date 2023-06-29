Also Read:How to unload ₹2,000 notes through Amazon Pay?

Paytm has rolled out a new ‘pin recent payments’ feature, enabling customers to pin their most used contacts for quick and smooth pay.

Paytm’s “ ‘pin contact’ feature is aimed at facilitating even faster UPI payments,” said Paytm spokesperson.

Also Read: EbixCash IPO to debut in July. Know how to apply

Now pin your favorite contact for even faster UPI payments! 📌 Only with #PaytmUPI 🚀



Read more here: https://t.co/s1XQssOj2B#Paytm#PaytmKaro — Paytm (@Paytm) June 27, 2023

Also Read: IndusInd Bank, Wise partners to enable NRIs transfer fund to India

Pin contacts for easy money transfer

Launch the Paytm app

Tap ‘To Mobile or Contact’

Under ‘Recents’, select the contact you wish to ‘Pin’ for quick transaction

Once you select pin option, the particular contact will appear first on the list