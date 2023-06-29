Kotak Mahindra Bank, in collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has introduced the facility of linking its RuPay Credit Card to UPI (Unified Payments Interface) apps. Customers are no longer needed to carry their physical credit card.

Customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank can transact through UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePay, and Paytm, following the linkage. They can choose from seven RuPay credit cards and scan QR codes or initiate transaction on POS (Point of Sale) through out the country.

Kotak RuPay Credit Card-UPI linkage will also provide customers with rewards and an interest-free credit period of up to 50 days.

NPCI took to Twitter over the latest roll out.