ICICI Bank allows cardless cash withdrawal at ATMs

ICICI Bank customers will now have the facility for cardless cash withdrawal at the bank’s ATMs through its iMObile app.

“This service enables customers to withdraw cash from over 15,000 ATMs of the bank by simply raising a request on ‘iMobile’, its mobile banking application,” ICICI Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal’ service can be used for self-withdrawal when customers do not wish to carry the debit card, it further said, adding that the daily transaction limit as well as per transaction limit is set at ₹20,000.

To avail the service, customers will have to log into their iMobile app, select the service of cash withdrawal at ICICI Bank ATM and then enter the amount, account number, create a 4 digit temporary PIN and submit. They will then immediately receive a one time password (OTP).

The customer can then visit any ICICI Bank ATM, select the option of Cardless Cash Withdrawal, enter the mobile number, OTP, temporary PIN and amount to be withdrawn.

“The cash withdrawal request and OTP are valid up to next day midnight,” the bank said.