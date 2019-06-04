ICICI Bank launches centre for MSMEs in Bengaluru

ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched a center in Bengaluru to provide business solutions exclusively to start-ups and MSME sector, all under one roof.

Sandeep Batra, Executive Director (Designate), ICICI Bank along with Viral Rupani, Retail Business Head – South, ICICI Bank inaugurated the centre.

The services offered include working capital loans upto ₹20 crore, business loans (based on GST returns) upto ₹1 crore, instant overdraft facility of ₹15 lakh, extensive trade solutions and cash management services, among others.

The centre also has a legal and valuation desk to assist customers in resolving challenges pertaining to collaterals offered for various loans.