Money & Banking

ICICI Bank launches centre for MSMEs in Bengaluru

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on June 04, 2019 Published on June 04, 2019

 

ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched a center in Bengaluru to provide business solutions exclusively to start-ups and MSME sector, all under one roof.

Sandeep Batra, Executive Director (Designate), ICICI Bank along with Viral Rupani, Retail Business Head – South, ICICI Bank inaugurated the centre.

The services offered include working capital loans upto ₹20 crore, business loans (based on GST returns) upto ₹1 crore, instant overdraft facility of ₹15 lakh, extensive trade solutions and cash management services, among others.

The centre also has a legal and valuation desk to assist customers in resolving challenges pertaining to collaterals offered for various loans.

Published on June 04, 2019
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor