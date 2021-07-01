Money & Banking

ICICI Bank launches comprehensive banking solutions for medical doctors

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 01, 2021

HDFC Bank announces #SalaamDilSey initiative to pay tribute to doctors

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced the launch of comprehensive banking solutions for medical doctors.

“Called Salute Doctors, it provides customised banking and value-added services to all doctors, beginning with medical students to senior medical consultants to an owner of a hospital or a clinic,” ICICI Bank said in a statement.

It includes a number of services such as a range of premium savings and current accounts for personal and business banking. It also offers a specially curated suite of loans for home, auto, personal, education, medical equipment, setting up a clinic, hospital or business.

It also offers value-added services offered in association with partners, to help doctors fulfil their lifestyle needs, manage clinics or hospitals better and digitally, get updates on the latest medical developments, take care of accounting needs, expand and procure medical supplies.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank has launched the #SalaamDilSey initiative, a national platform for the general public to show gratitude to doctors for their tireless service during the pandemic and to pay tribute to doctors across the country.

Published on July 01, 2021

healthcare industry
HDFC Bank Ltd
ICICI Bank Ltd
