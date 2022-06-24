ICICI Bank launches digital platform for students

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has launched a digital platform to address the needs of the students aspiring to pursue higher education in India and abroad.

Called ‘Campus Power’, the platform caters to the needs of the entire student ecosystem comprising students, parents and institutes, the bank said in a statement.

" It offers both banking and value-added solutions at one place, eliminating the need for the student ecosystem to contact with multiple stakeholders," it further said, adding that it is available for anyone including customers of other banks.

ICICI Bank is setting up branches dedicated to the student ecosystem. The first branch has been set up at IIT Kanpur and seven more will be added in the campus of top premier institutes across the country.