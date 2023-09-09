ICICI Bank said it has received the Reserve Bank of India’s approval for making I-Process Services (India) Pvt Ltd (I-Process) its wholly owned subsidiary, subject to certain conditions, per the Bank’s latest regulatory filing.

Started in 2005, i-Process was set up to provide staffing solutions services for some of India’s top financial institutions. The company has an employee strength of more than 25,000 and a presence at nearly 500 locations across India, per its website.

The total outgo for the acquisition is estimated at Rs. 15.40 crore, subject to finalisation of pricing, in accordance with applicable law/regulations, on receipt of necessary approval(s), the Bank said in its February 2023 regulatory filing. The Bank currently holds 19 per cent stake in iProcess, ICICI Bank then said.