ICICI Bank UK PLC launches digital account opening on mobile for Indians migrating to UK

ICICI Bank UK PLC, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, announced the launch of a digital account opening facility using the ICICI Bank UK iMobile app.

The App allows an Indian (holding Indian passport), moving to the UK for work, to open a personal current account in UK while they are in India itself. The account is equivalent to a savings account in India.

How to open an account via the ICICI Bank UK iMobile?

Download the app and fill in basic details like e-mail id, password, etc. The mobile application ‘ICICI Bank UK iMobile’ can be downloaded on both android and iOS based smartphones.

Capture first page of the passport: The app is equipped with state-of-the-art technology ‘Optical Character Recognition’ (OCR) that recognises written characters in documents

Click a selfie and submit: Image mapping facility will match the photo in the passport with the selfie

Instantly, the current account gets activated along with instant password and mobile PIN (MPIN). One can immediately start using the account. The contactless debit card is sent at customer’s correspondence address either in UK or India.

Customers will also be able to remit money 24x7 instantly to any ICICI Bank account in India.

Loknath Mishra, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank UK PLC said, “We have introduced the opening of a personal current account in digital manner to further improve engagement with our customers. ICICI Bank remains committed to meet customers banking needs in UK as well as make hassle free remittance service to India.”