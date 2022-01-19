ICICI Lombard net profit up marginally to ₹318 cr in Q3

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported a marginal increase in third quarter net profit at ₹318 crore against ₹314 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Gross Direct Premium Income was up 16 per cent year-on-year (yoy) at ₹4,699 crore in Q3 FY2022 as against ₹4,034 crore in Q3 FY2021.
Claims paid increased by 31 per cent yoy to ₹2,083 crore ( ₹1,585 crore in the year ago period).
Income from investments (net) rose 20 per cent yoy to ₹ 532 crore (₹442 crore in the year ago quarter).
Investment book grew by 25 per cent yoy to ₹37,454 crore as at December-end 2021 against ₹29,892 crore as at December-end 2020.
Combined ratio, which is a measure of the profitability as well as financial health of an insurance company, improved to 104.5 per cent in Q3FY22 against 97.9 per cent in Q3FY21.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.