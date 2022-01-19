hamburger

ICICI Lombard net profit up marginally to ₹318 cr in Q3

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jan 19, 2022
Gross Direct Premium Income was up 16 per cent at ₹4,699 crore in Q3

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported a marginal increase in third quarter net profit at ₹318 crore against ₹314 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gross Direct Premium Income was up 16 per cent year-on-year (yoy) at ₹4,699 crore in Q3 FY2022 as against ₹4,034 crore in Q3 FY2021.

Claims paid increased by 31 per cent yoy to ₹2,083 crore ( ₹1,585 crore in the year ago period).

Income from investments (net) rose 20 per cent yoy to ₹ 532 crore (₹442 crore in the year ago quarter).

Investment book grew by 25 per cent yoy to ₹37,454 crore as at December-end 2021 against ₹29,892 crore as at December-end 2020.

Combined ratio, which is a measure of the profitability as well as financial health of an insurance company, improved to 104.5 per cent in Q3FY22 against 97.9 per cent in Q3FY21.

