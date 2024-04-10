Karnataka Bank has partnered with FISDOM to offer 3-in-1 (savings, demat and trading accounts) through the bank’s mobile banking app ‘KBL Mobile Plus’.

A media statement said this association is all set to enhance the current value proposition of enabling customers to invest in stocks and mutual funds. This offering will empower the customers with seamless access to both investment opportunities and trading functionalities, all within a single, user-friendly interface.

The 3-in-1 facility enables customers to streamline their investment journey by consolidating their demat and trading accounts. This integration eliminates the need for multiple platforms, simplifying account management and enhancing overall user experience, it said.

Quoting Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of the bank, the statement said: “Through this partnership the bank aims to redefine the landscape of financial services by offering a holistic solution that combines convenience, efficiency, and reliability. By leveraging FISDOM’s expertise in financial technology, we are confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and drive meaningful impact in the market.”

Subramanya SV, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of FISDOM, said: “We are pleased to expand our association with Karnataka Bank Ltd in order to offer our complete range of investment offerings. We believe this strategic partnership will redefine investment options for the customers of Karnataka Bank Ltd as we promise them a unique and convenient investment experience into direct equity, mutual funds and other wealth products.”