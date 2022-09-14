ICICI Lombard introduces digital voice agent to track claim status

ICICI Lombard, a private non-life insurance company, launched an AI-powered digital voice agent in collaboration with Skit.ai, an AI-based SaaS voice automation platform.

The new feature will assist customers with the status of their insurance claims for health and motor insurance policies. “Since motor and health insurance constitute around 75 per cent of our portfolio, we have kept our focus here,” said Vasundhara Bhonsle, Head of Customer Support at ICICI Lombard.

The voice agent will help in simplifying the complex process of seeking claim status while focusing on customer experience and empathy. Bhonsle told BusinessLine: “One of our most complicated processes is when the status has to be updated for customers who call us when they have lodged a claim with us. It was one of our higher volume drivers in the call centre.”

Improving customer experience

Lombard’s target is to improve the customer experience on the platform, achieve up to 30 per cent call containment, and enable up to 28 per cent savings in contact centre costs. The digital voice agent will effectively reduce the average call handling time, improve call containment rates, and automate customer interactions through intuitive, human-feeling dialogue, Bhonsle added.

“Voice automation and intelligence have the potential to transform and bring about strong foundational changes within the customer experience space. Voice is the future of interface between customers and businesses, and with Skit.ai’s advanced SaaS-based Voice AI solution, ICICI Lombard will be able to deliver improved customer services,” said Sourabh Gupta, CEO, and co-founder, Skit.ai.

The augmented voice intelligence platform is integrated with ICICI Lombard’s customer relationship management (CRM) systems. It will enhance the speed, accuracy, and ease of conversation. The company said that customers can get updates on the status of their claims in under a minute.

Girish Nayak, Chief of Service, Operations and Technology, ICICI Lombard said, “With our digital transformation strategy, we have set out to deliver on this promise with an intelligent digital voice agent that cuts down on customer wait time and holds empathetic conversations.”