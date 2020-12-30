ICICI Lombard launches online platform for SMEs

Private insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance has launched an online platform for small and medium enterprises to buy or renew insurance.

“The new interface will serve as a convenient platform for SME owners to buy or renew insurance products, endorse their insurance policies, and register claims. Through this platform, business owners can opt for different insurance options such as marine insurance, workmen compensation,” it said in a statement.

“The SME segment is relatively more vulnerable to multiple risks and has been significantly impacted by the pandemic. With this one of its kind online platform for business insurance, we are empowering SMEs to avail our business insurance solutions conveniently at any time and from anywhere in a contactless manner,” said Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director at ICICI Lombard.

Leveraging the growing internet penetration and resultant increased digital adoption, the insurer, through this platform, intends to reach over 6.33 crore MSMEs across the country.