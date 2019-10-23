ICICI Pru Life Insurance Q2 net profit almost flat at Rs 301 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posted an almost flat growth in net profit at Rs 301.86 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year as against Rs 300.87 crore a year ago.

However, the private sector life insurer’s total income during July to September 2019 fell to Rs 8,209.08 crore from Rs 8,826.90 crore a year ago.

Its first year premium income also declined by 6.56 per cent to Rs 1,718.54 crore in the second quarter this fiscal from Rs 1,839.36 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share for the first half of the fiscal year.