ICICI Lombard net up 5%

When ‘Uncle Godhri’ comes calling
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
Private sector ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a 5 per cent increase in net profit at ₹307.91 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal. It had posted a net profit of ₹293.10 crore in the same period a year ago.
However, with losses in crop insurance, the gross direct premium income of the private sector general insurer fell by 16.4 per cent to ₹2,953 crore in the July to September 2019 quarter, against ₹3,530 crore a year ago.
“Excluding crop segment, GDPI of the company increased to ₹2,898 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20, compared to ₹2,530 crore in the second quarter of 2018-19, registering a growth of 14.5 per cent. The industry growth (excluding crop segment) for the second quarter was 15.4 per cent,” it said in a statement on Friday.
Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO, said the company has not been able to write any crop business this year. “Reinsurance terms have turned adverse to insurance companies, so it doesn’t make sense. Rates on ground are more aggressive,” he said, adding that the focus is more on motor, retail health, SME business, and fire insurance.
The board of directors also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share for the first half of the fiscal year. The general insurer’s scrip closed flat at ₹1,243.85 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
Plan India nurtures girls into community leaders through a novel ‘takeover’
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
The stock of Zee Entertainment, one of the largest players in the entertainment industry, is down about 8 per ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Boulevard in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains