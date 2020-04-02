ICRA expects stressed assets of banks, NBFCs to jump in FY21

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Stressed assets of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could spike in FY21, despite the three-month moratorium provided by the Reserve Bank of India to borrowers on their loan repayments, warned credit rating agency ICRA. It reasoned that with the fall in economic activity, debt servicing ability of borrowers could be impacted.
Underscoring that Covid-19 and its aftermath will affect many businesses, the agency said the SME (small and medium enterprise) and retail segments will be more affected than the corporate segment.
Resumption of timely repayments after moratorium, which only provides near-term respite, remains suspect, especially for the unorganised segments with limited alternative funding avenues, it added.
In particular, ICRA observed that entities with higher share of asset classes such as microfinance, commercial vehicles and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) will be more vulnerable on core operating profitability as well as credit provisioning and will see a bigger negative impact on RoA (return on assets).
However, entities with exposure towards asset classes like gold loan, salaried housing, etc., will be the lesser impacted on these counts.
Karthik
Srinivasan, Group Head – Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, says: “The slowing economy will hit borrower credit profile; with effects likely to be felt even after the moratorium. Build-up of stressed assets will exert pressure on capital levels; stressed assets in relation to the core equity would increase steeply.” Regulatory capital levels are likely to remain adequate as growth would slow down considerably.
In the case of banks, the agency expects NPA (non-performing asset) generation to increase when compared to earlier expectations of moderation. Further, credit costs will remain elevated and recoveries will get pushed back.
In the case of NBFCs, ICRA sees NPAs to increase by 50-100 per cent from the current levels over the next few quarters, depending on the asset class. However, credit losses may be lower. Credit cost may witness a higher increase because of Ind AS (accounting standard) requirements.
Weak business and operating environment (GDP, unemployment, inflation) and higher provisioning requirement for stage 1 and 2 assets could push-up overall credit cost/provisioning, it added.
Srinivasan said: “We expect the asset quality stress to reflect with a lag of 1-2 quarters post the removal of the moratorium and the stress will vary across segments. The ability of the borrowers to improve the roll-backs from the overdue buckets across segments will be a key monitorable.”
Though the RBI has deferred the scheduled increase in regulatory capital requirements of banks by six months, ICRA said no budgeted capital for public sector banks (PSBs) for FY21 will limit the credit growth for banks to around 6 per cent and NBFCs to 6-8 per cent as their dependence on banks will increase in the near term.
With low credit growth, the likely rise in credit costs and drag of excess liquidity, the agency expects the profitability (RoA) of financial sector entities to be adversely affected by 50-90 basis points during FY21.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...