IDFC FIRST Bank has introduced youth-centric “FIRST SWYP” credit card in partnership with Mastercard.

This card can be used as a no-interest charge card and has curated features -- flexible bill repayments through EMIs, a benefit-laden referral program, and exclusive and relevant merchant partnerships, per a Bank statement.

The card will address demands of new-age customers, blending benefits across their favorite categories of spends and lifestyle-related offers and innovative propositions, it added.

The new card is the Bank’s second youth-focussed credit card. It had earlier launched “FIRST Millennia Credit Cards”.

