IDFC First Bank posts net profit of ₹101.47 crore

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
IDFC First Bank reported a net profit of ₹101.47 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal, as against a net loss of ₹679.50 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
For the quarter ended September 30, the bank’s net interest income grew 22 per cent to ₹1,660 crore as against ₹1,363 crore a year ago.
Net interest margin rose to 4.57 per cent in the second quarter this fiscal.
In a statement on Saturday, IDFC First Bank said it has released 50 per cent of the provision for a large telecom exposure of ₹1,622 crore held as of June 30.
“The bank continues to hold at ₹811 crore of provisions for the total exposure of ₹3,244 crore (25 per cent PCR) on this telecom account as of September 30, 2020, as a prudent measure,” it said.
The provision for the second quarter was at ₹215.84 crore as compared to ₹317.35 crore a year ago.
“The bank has taken additional provision of ₹1,400 crore towards Covid-19 to strengthen its balance sheet further. Including this, as of September 30, 2020, the bank holds such provision of ₹2,000 crore which is 2.21 per cent of its standard advances,” it said.
The Gross NPA of the bank eased to 1.62 per cent as of September 30, from 2.62 per cent a year ago. The net NPA was at 0.43 per cent at the end of the second quarter as against 1.17 per cent as of September 30, 2019.
“This is after the impact of the Supreme Court of India notification to stop fresh NPA classification post August 31, 2020, till further orders,” the bank said, adding that without this impact the GNPA as on September 30, 2020 would have been 1.87 per cent and the NNPA as on September 30, 2020 would have been 0.60 per cent.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
Ambitious plans for the segment may be at play
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...