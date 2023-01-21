IDFC First Bank saw its net profit for the December quarter more than double to ₹605 crore, while net interest income rose 27 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,285 crore.

The gross non-performing asset ratio of the bank improved to 2.96 per cent at the end of the quarter from 3.96 per cent a year ago.

Customer deposits were up 44 per cent y-oy to ₹1.2 lakh crore, CASA deposits at ₹47,859 crore were up 39 per cent while CASA ratio fell to 50 per cent from 51.6 per cent a year ago.

Provisions increased 15 per cent y-o-y to ₹450 crore.