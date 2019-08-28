IIFL Wealth Group to buy L&T Cap Markets

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
IIFL Wealth Group, on Wednesday, announced plans to acquire 100 per cent stake in L&T Capital Markets, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance.
“IIFL Wealth Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of L&T Capital Markets, which provides wealth management services for individual and institutional clients. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals,” it said in a statement.
The transaction, which will be completed within 20 days of all regulatory approvals, is valued at ₹230 crore, along with “the cash and cash equivalent balance of L&T Capital Markets”.
“The said consideration is linked to the actual cash position of L&T Capital Markets, and it may be adjusted based on the cash position of L&T Capital Markets (LTCM) on the completion date,” said a regulatory filing.
According to the filing, the acquirer is IIFL Wealth Finance Limited, which may acquire LTCM solely or jointly with a wholly-owned subsidiary of IIFL Wealth Management
LTCM offers a portfolio of comprehensive products and services across asset classes, and also has a set of research professionals and bankers.
IIFL Wealth Management is hopeful that the acquisition will strengthen its platform for serving high net-worth and ultra-high-worth families.
Noting that IIFL Wealth has client assets of more than ₹24,000 crore, Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO, IIFL Wealth Management, said: “Going forward, our combined effort will further strengthen our reach and offerings for the high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients across India.”
JM Financial acted as the exclusive financial advisor to L&T Finance Holdings.
“This move will help the wealth management business scale up further by accessing the broader repertoire of products and services offered by the IIFL Wealth platform, which will benefit the clients and the team,” said Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings.
As on March 31, LTCM reported total income of ₹124.81 crore and net worth of ₹82.45 crore. It is present in nine locations across the country.
IIFL Wealth and Asset Management is present across 33 locations in seven major global financial hubs and 26 locations, including India and around the world.
The L&T Finance Holdings scrip fell 3.56 per cent and closed at ₹94.70 apiece on the BSE.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — for ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
On new ULIPs, the minimum sum assured will be less than 10 times the premium
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...