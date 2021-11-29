India Inc’s CSR spend declines sharply to ₹8,828.11 crore in FY’20-21

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Call this COVID19 pandemic effect. India Inc’s Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) spend for FY 2020-21 fell sharply to ₹8,828.11 crore, much lower than the cumulative spends of ₹20,150.27 crore in FY2018-19 and ₹24,688.66 crore in FY 2019-20, official data submitted to Parliament on Monday showed.
An analysis of CSR filings made by the companies revealed that of the total annual CSR spent, about 60 per cent of the CSR expenditure has been done through implementation agencies, said Rao Inderjeet Singh, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs in a written reply to Lok Sabha question.
In India, the CSR architecture is disclosure based and only CSR mandated companies are required to file details of CSR spent annually in the MCA-21 registry.
In FY 2020-21, as many as 1,619 companies have done CSR spend of ₹8,828.21 crore. Of these, as many as 1,599 are non-PSUs, while 20 are PSUs. Non PSUs spend for CSR in 2020-21 stood at ₹8,266.93 crore, while the 20 PSUs cumulatively spent ₹, 561.18 crore, as per available official data up to September 30 this year.
Interestingly, in previous years of 2019-20 and 2018-19, as many as 22,531 and 25,099 companies respectively spent ₹24,688.66 crore and ₹20,150.27 crore towards CSR.
Under the Act, CSR is a Board driven process and the Board of the company is empowered to plan, decide, execute and monitor CSR activities based on the recommendations of the CSR committee. The government does not issue any specific direction to the companies to spend in any particular activity or area.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...