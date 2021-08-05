Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 net up marginally

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Indiabulls Housing Finance registered a 3.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹281.69 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Its net profit was ₹272.84crore in the same period last fiscal.
Its net interest income was up 4.65 per cent to ₹765 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal from ₹731 crore a year ago.
Total revenue from operations, however, fell 9.9 per cent on a year on year basis to Rs ₹ 2,320.69 crore as on June 30, 2021.
Loan book degrew by 10.5 per cent to ₹65,438 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal as against ₹73,129 crore a year ago.
It shored up provisions on the balancesheet to ₹3,600 crore or 5.5 per cent of the loan book.
“The high provision cushion places the company’s portfolio in a strong position to negotiate any macroeconomic uncertainties stemming from second wave and expected third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a statement on Thursday.
Net non performing assets declined to ₹1,227 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal as against ₹1,517 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.
“Real estate sector is in strong upward trajectory thereby providing high impetus to company’s borrowers in their business. Had the company not chosen to de-grow its book in the past one year, the above gross NPAs of 2.86 per cent would have been at 2.45 per cent,” it further said.
Subsequent to the second wave of Covid-19, collection efficiency has normalised in June and July and is now at about 98 per cent.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...