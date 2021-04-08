Money & Banking

IndiaFirst Life Insurance registers 5% growth in individual new business

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 08, 2021

The private sector life insurer also crossed ₹4,000 crore of gross premium in 2020-21

IndiaFirst Life Insurance recorded a growth of five per cent or ₹894 crore in individual new business annual premium equivalent in 2020-21.

“This was the highest ever since its inception. This translates to a year on year growth of five per cent which, on the back of an industry leading 25 per cent year on year growth in 2019-20, is satisfying,” said Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance.

The private sector life insurer also crossed ₹4,000 crore of gross premium in 2020-21 and registered a growth of six per cent in total new business APE of ₹995 crore last fiscal, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Renewal premium income crossed ₹2,000 crore in 2020-21. Individual 13th month persistency also improved to 78.7 per cent last fiscal from 75.8 per cent in 2019-20.

Published on April 08, 2021

general insurance
