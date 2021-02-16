Indian Bank completes CBS integration with Allahabad Bank

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Indian Bank has announced the successful go-live of the consolidated CBS (core banking solution) platform, a move that follows the merger of Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank that was implemented with effect from April 1, 2020.
The CBS integration was taken up over the weekend of February 13 and 14 and successfully completed in time. The CBS and all channels were made available for use by branches and customers by 9 am on February 15, according to a statement.
Under the integration exercise, the data of 3,000-plus branches and all channels of erstwhile Allahabad Bank were migrated seamlessly to the Indian Bank database with the help of CBS provider TCS.
The customer account numbers of both banks remain unchanged and the login credentials of internet banking and mobile banking were also retained. Customers of erstwhile Allahabad Bank have been migrated to IndOASIS, the mobile banking app of Indian Bank, and they can avail mobile banking services with their existing credentials.
“This is the final step in our amalgamation journey ‘Project Sangam’. Starting immediately after the announcement of merger, the journey posed severe challenges under Covid, but our teams saw it through. TCS (technology partner) and Deloitte (merger consultant) worked along with our team to make this possible,” said Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO, Indian Bank.
