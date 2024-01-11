Indian Bank has launched an ‘Indian Bank One co-branded credit card’ with FPL Technologies.

Leveraging the Visa and RuPay platforms, these cards will be issued by Indian Bank and managed by FPL Technologies.

The Indian Bank One co-branded credit card boasts of international validity with a 1% forex fee and aims to offer a range of features tailored to the diverse needs of digitally savvy Indian consumers, according to a statement.

“This collaboration will allow us to stay at the forefront of the industry, offering our customers the latest advancements in credit solutions,” said Shanti Lal Jain, MD & CEO of Indian Bank.

Enabled by the OneCard mobile app, the card provides users complete digital control over their credit card experience - from usage and rewards redemption to bill payment. This encompasses real-time tracking of transactions, managing expenses, converting purchases into EMIs, the credit card on UPI, redeeming rewards, planning monthly budgets, card usage controls, and facilitating smooth payments - all in-app.

“By offering the card on not one but two networks, we aim to introduce a new paradigm in credit accessibility and usability,” said Anurag Sinha, Co-founder & CEO of FPL Technologies.