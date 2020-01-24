Indian Bank net up 62%, biz tops ₹4.5 trillion

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Public sector lender Indian Bank has reported a 62 per cent rise in net profit to ₹247 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 when compared with ₹152 crore in the year-ago quarter.
This impressive performance with a growth in income and profit and stable asset quality comes amid a big account turning bad.
“Our performance is in line with the expectations and there was a secular growth across all verticals. Our objective to grow the balance sheet is on track and balance sheet size crossed ₹3 trillion, while overall business crossed ₹4.5 trillion during the quarter. This is despite one of the big accounts slipping into NPA,” said Padmaja Chunduru, Managing Director & CEO, of the bank.
During the quarter, the bank had fresh slippages of ₹2,138 crore including ₹1,325 crore slippage of DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance) account, which was classified as NPA during the period.
Gross NPAs (GNPA) fell marginally to 7.20 per cent from 7.46 per cent in the December 2018 quarter. On a sequential basis, it was stable at the same level.
Net NPAs dropped to 3.50 per cent from 3.54 per cent in Q2 of this fiscal and 4.42 per cent in Q3 of previous fiscal.
Indian bank has witnessed a drop in NPAs every quarter from October-December 2018 period.
Its interest income grew 13 per cent to ₹5,467 crore (₹4,824 crore), while other income grew 133 per cent to ₹1,039 crore (₹445 crore), helped by growth in fee income and interest on an income tax refund, among others.
Net interest income increased by 14 per cent to ₹1,955 crore (₹1,717 crore).
Operating profit saw a robust growth of 67 per cent at ₹1,919 crore (₹1,147 crore). Provisions stood at ₹1,672 crore (₹994 crore), mainly due to higher NPA provisions.
Total advances of the bank grew 9 per cent at ₹1,92,658 crore (₹17,86,864 crore). Of this, domestic advances also grew 9 per cent at ₹1,84,362 crore (₹1,69,690 crore). This was primarily driven by RAM — retail, agriculture and MSME — which posted a growth of 18 per cent at ₹1,17,258 crore (₹99,604 crore). RAM makes up 64 per cent of the bank’s loan book now.
Corporate advances fell four per cent to ₹67,104 crore (₹70,086 crore). Return on assets grew to 0.33 per cent from 0.23 per cent in Q3 previous fiscal.
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...