Public sector lender Indian Bank reported a 55 per cent jump in net profit at ₹2,247 crore in the March quarter of 2023-24. The bank had a net profit of ₹1,447 crore in the March quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Total income increased to ₹16,887 crore in the March quarter of FY24 from ₹14,238 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 9 per cent YoY to ₹6,015 crore in the March quarter of FY24, from ₹5,508 crore in the March quarter of FY23. For full 2023-24 fiscal, net profit went up by 53 per cent YoY to ₹8,063 crore, from ₹5,282 crore in FY23.

Total income for FY24 increased to ₹63,482 crore, from ₹52,085 crore in FY23. Shares of Indian Bank were trading at ₹535.75, down 1.44 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.