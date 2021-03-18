Indian national sentenced to three years in US federal prison for call centre fraud

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
An Indian national from Gurugram has been sentenced to three years in federal imprisonment on charges of call centre fraud that intended to cheat Americans of millions of dollars, a US attorney said.
Sahil Narang, 29, who was in the United States illegally at the time of his arrest in May 2019, is described in court documents as a key participant in a sophisticated so-called Tech Fraud and Refund Fraud online telemarketing schemes that targeted technologically unsophisticated computer users, usually senior citizens.
Narang had pleaded guilty on December 11, 2020, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 10 counts of wire fraud. He was sentenced on Wednesday to 36 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, said the Acting United States Attorney Richard B Myrus.
According to federal prosecutors, Internet pop-up advertisements were used in the Tech Fraud scheme to deceive computer users into believing that they needed computer protection services.
The pop-up ads provided a telephone number to call and when the victims dialled the number, they were routed to call centre operators who perpetuated the lie that malware had been detected on the victims’ computers. They offered the victims supposed computer protection services at exaggerated prices.
In the Refund Fraud scheme, call centre operators telephoned those who had fallen prey to the Tech Fraud and offered to refund the sum previously paid.
Through manipulation that usually involved the display of false bank account balances on the customers’ computer screens, the operators convinced the victims that sums far in excess of the refund amount had accidentally been deposited into the victims’ accounts.
As the victims had not in fact received any money, those who “returned” money were actually sending more of their own money to the fraudsters, federal prosecutors said.
According to information presented to the court, Narang and others worked together to manipulate thousands of callers employing the Tech Fraud scheme, seeking to obtain from them an estimated $1.5 million to $3 million.
An FBI investigation determined that over a nine-month period Narang routed on average more than 70 calls to call centres every day. It is also estimated that Narang’s Tech Fraud scheme was successful 30 per cent of the time.
In round two of the scheme, the Refund Fraud scheme, executed during the same nine-month period, Narang and others associated with call centres sought to obtain from their victims cumulatively $560,900.
The FBI investigation identified at least nine individuals who fell victim to the Tech Fraud Scheme at a total loss of $110,900, which the FBI was able to intercept and return to the victims. During the investigation, the FBI interceded and prevented loss when a tenth victim was on the verge of losing up to $450,000 to the fraudsters.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...