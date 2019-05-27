Indian Overseas Bank launches ‘Bank on Wheels’ facility

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), on Monday, announced that it has launched ‘Bank on Wheels’ facility in 14 of its lead districts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, besides Vijayawada. The bank said the mobile van facility will enable the public, especially senior citizens, conveniently get door-step banking facility available at identified locations of the lead districts. A dedicated banking correspondent will accompany the vehicle with a micro ATM inside the van to take care of services such as account opening, enrollment of customers in Social Security Scheme, passbook printing, and other financial inclusion activities. Chennai, Kanyakumari, Karur and Nagapattinam are some of the areas that will be covered in Tamil Nadu.