Money & Banking

Indian Overseas Bank launches ‘Bank on Wheels’ facility

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

File photo

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), on Monday, announced that it has launched ‘Bank on Wheels’ facility in 14 of its lead districts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, besides Vijayawada. The bank said the mobile van facility will enable the public, especially senior citizens, conveniently get door-step banking facility available at identified locations of the lead districts. A dedicated banking correspondent will accompany the vehicle with a micro ATM inside the van to take care of services such as account opening, enrollment of customers in Social Security Scheme, passbook printing, and other financial inclusion activities. Chennai, Kanyakumari, Karur and Nagapattinam are some of the areas that will be covered in Tamil Nadu.

Published on May 27, 2019
Indian Overseas Bank
Next Story

CIC directs RBI to provide names of big loan defaulters

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CIC directs RBI to provide names of big loan defaulters