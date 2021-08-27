Money & Banking

Indo-Nepal Remittance Facility: RBI enhances transaction ceiling 4-fold to ₹2 lakh

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 27, 2021

Cap of 12 remittances in a year per remitter has been removed

The Reserve Bank of India has made enhancements to the Indo-Nepal Remittance Facility Scheme, whereby the ceiling per transaction has been increased four-fold to ₹2 lakh and the cap of 12 remittances in a year per remitter has been removed.

Theenhancements, which come into effect from October 1, 2021, have been announced to boost trade payments between the two countries, as also to facilitate person-to-person remittances electronically to Nepal, RBI said in a circular to all banks participating in the National Electronic Funds Transfer facility.

Under the scheme, the beneficiary receives funds in Nepalese Rupees through credit to her / his bank account maintained with the subsidiary of State Bank of India (SBI) in Nepal, -- Nepal SBI Bank Ltd (NSBL) or through an agency arrangement.

RBI said hitherto, banks shall accept remittances by way of cash from walk-in customers or non-customers. The ceiling of ₹50,000 per remittance with a maximum of 12 remittances in a year shall, however, continue to apply for such remittances.

The central bank asked banks to put in place suitable velocity checks and other risk mitigation procedures.

RBI emphasised that “the enhancements are also expected to facilitate payments relating to retirement, pension, etc., to our ex-servicemen who have settled / relocated in Nepal.”

Published on August 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Nepal
RBI and other central banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like