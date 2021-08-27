Indo-Nepal Remittance: RBI enhances per transaction ceiling 4-fold to ₹2 lakh

The Reserve Bank of India has made enhancements to the Indo-Nepal Remittance Facility Scheme, whereby the ceiling per transaction has been increased four-fold to ₹2 lakh and the cap of 12 remittances in a year per remitter has been removed.

The aforementioned enhancements, which come into effect from October 1, have been announced to boost trade payments between the two countries, as also to facilitate person-to-person remittances electronically to Nepal, RBI said in a circular to all Banks participating in the National Electronic Funds Transfer facility.

Under the scheme, the beneficiary receives funds in Nepalese Rupees through credit to her / his bank account maintained with the subsidiary of State Bank of India in Nepal, — Nepal SBI Bank Limited (NSBL) or through an agency arrangement.

The central bank said as hitherto, banks shall accept remittances by way of cash from walk-in customers or non-customers. The ceiling of ₹50,000 per remittance with a maximum of 12 remittances in a year shall, however, continue to apply for such remittances.

The central bank asked banks to put in place suitable velocity checks and other risk mitigation procedures.

Thje RBI emphasised that “the enhancements are also expected to facilitate payments relating to retirement, pension, etc., to our ex-servicemen who have settled / relocated in Nepal.”