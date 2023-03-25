IndusInd Bank has appointed Vikas Muttoo as COO (Chief Operating Officer) and Head Member Services of wholly-owned subsidiary Bharat Financial Inclusion. He will be the bank representative at the company.

Muttoo has over 27 years of experience across banking and financial services including Microfinance, Retail banking, Consumer Finance, and P&L management. He was previously with ANZ Grindlays, Standard Chartered, ABN Amro, RBS, and as Chief Business Officer of Bharat Financial.

Prior to this, he was the MD and CEO of RBL FinServe, the bank’s Microfinance business.

