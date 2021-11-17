IndusInd Bank launches mobile app for merchants

Private sector IndusInd Bank has launched a comprehensive mobile application (app) to enable merchants, retailers and professionals to carry out banking transactions digitally, on a single platform.

“Indus Merchant Solutions will enable merchants and retailers to undertake an array of activities such as accept instant cashless payments on mobile phones from customers through multiple digital modes, track inventory via in-built dashboards, apply for an exclusive Point of Sale (PoS) machine to facilitate card based payments, as well as avail small ticket business loans from the bank in a completely digital and paperless manner, without having to visit a bank branch,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Any current account holder of IndusInd Bank can download the ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’ app and start using it. A non-customer can open a current account with the bank through a fully digitised process, and get themselves registered as a merchant, it further said.

The app is currently available on smartphones with Android operating systems and will shortly be available for smartphones using the iOS operating system as well.