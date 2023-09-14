IndusInd Bank Ltd’s shares were up by 0.37 per cent after the company introduced the ‘Virtual Commercial Card’, for cross-border transactions for corporations and travel agents. Developed in collaboration with Visa and Juspay, this virtual card offers enhanced layers of security, allowing users to customise settings for each transaction. This level of control ensures a secure and seamless international payment experience.

The ‘Virtual Commercial Credit Card’ meets the needs of businesses that conduct multiple bookings in various foreign currencies. Users can generate virtual cards in foreign-denominated currencies, adding an extra layer of security by safeguarding the parent card number. Each virtual card can be customised with transaction-specific limits, and expiry dates can be defined.

The shares were up by 0.37 per cent to ₹1,461.10 at 1.21 pm on the BSE.