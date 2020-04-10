Insurance advisory to go digital in a big way

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Insurers are responding to Covid-19 with speed and imagination. Under the new conditions in a Covid-19-affected world, insurers are bracing for changes in both consumer behaviour as well as in the adoption of distribution channels.
One expected fallout is the trend of insurance advisory going digital from the current physical mode, especially when advisors can no longer meet face-to-face with customers on account of social distancing norms, say industry players.
The way demonetisation brought good tidings to the digital payments industry, the pandemic is bound to bring structural shift in the insurance advisory business, Anup Seth, Chief Retail Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance (ETLI), told BusinessLine. With digital advisory taking off, consumption of insurance will move to a different level, he said. “I see two to three structural changes happening. With social distancing norms in place, I see an irreversible behaviour of new category of online insurance advisory getting built. Every time a big event happens, it creates a category or kills a category.
Consumers who were trusting online as category to buy other products such as travel, e-commerce and classifieds, will, in some manner, start adapting to digital purchase of insurance. Second, offline advisors who were only using digital on-boarding tools, will now start using digital tools to advice,” said Seth.
The company, which has 121 branches and caters to 600 cities, has now defined seven to eight different profiles of customers; through analytics for different profiles, it has put in place different pre-engagement, engagement and post-engagement onboarding process for customers in the ‘Dial to Success’ App. There is both personalisation on seller type (who will mostly work from home) and personalisation of customers and ease of entire utility.
“We are very hopeful we will be able to create a first mover advantage (in digital advisory) through this Dial to Success tool,” said Seth.
Seth also sees changes in the cost model in in the wake of the lockdown. People will now go for more smaller offices and digital medium of selling because ‘work from home’ is likely to be a permanent one for the life insurance industry, he said.
“In March, 100 per cent of our customer onboarding was digital. It was 90 per cent in February. From now on, no looking back, and we will only be 100 per cent digital riding the digital wave,” he said.
Girish Nayak, Chief, Customer Service, Technology and Operations, ICICI Lombard GIC, said: “With the current pandemic across the world, primarily, we had to enable IT infrastructure that will help most employees work remotely.
“For us, this is a great opportunity to test the work-from-home concept, and we are hoping that these new ways of working will highlight the benefits of working from home and may also lead to increased flexibility for both organisations and individuals.”
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...