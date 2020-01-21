Insurance industry hopes for separate investment window for life cover

A 'premium' experience from Vistara
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
The government could consider creating a separate investment window for life insurance policies for tax benefits.
Sources close to the development said that the Finance Ministry is considering the proposal to carve out a separate tax window under Section 80C for life insurance policies.
Additionally, the government is understood to be also re-visiting the Section 80C window for income tax benefits that is currently capped at ₹1.5 lakh per year.
“Life cover is different from the other investment avenues that are part of the current Section 80C window, as it is aimed at protection of an individual and also promotes the culture of savings and investment,” said a person close to the development, while noting that there is already a separate investment window for health insurance to avail tax benefits for this aim.
Sources said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has also given its support to the proposal.
“Life insurance has a very specific purpose and is much different from the other investment instruments that get tax benefits. A separate window would ensure that more people buy this cover,” noted another person familiar with the development, while pointing out that general insurance products such as third-party motor insurance is mandatory in nature.
A separate window for life insurance investments has been a long-standing demand of the industry. If the proposal is finally found to be acceptable, a decision could be announced in the Union Budget 2020-21, which is to be presented on February 1.
Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, individuals can claim deduction for a plethora of investment-related payments such as premium for life insurance, deposits in public provident fund, contribution to pension account under the Employees Provident Fund Scheme or National Pension System, equity-linked savings schemes and National Savings Certificate.
The move could also act as a sweetener for individual tax-payers who would welcome the additional savings opportunity as well as the tax-saving opportunity.
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
There's a lot of hard work behind that cheery namaste or 'welcome aboard' that the cabin crew greet us with.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Point-of-sale (PoS) insurance is a ‘simple’ insurance product whose benefits are predefined and disclosed at ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...