PSU lender Indian Overseas Bank has mobilised ₹1,000 crore through Tier II bonds.

The Chennai-headquartered bank came up with Basel III compliant Tier II Series V Bonds issue with a base size of ₹200 crore and a green shoe option of ₹800 crore. The bidding was held on March 23 on the BSE Electronic Bidding Platform, according to a statement.

The issue was oversubscribed by five times of base issue size.

The bank received various bids up to ₹1,025 crore against a base issue size of ₹200 crore. The bank accepted bids of the amount up to ₹1,000 crore at 9 per cent against bid received of ₹1,025 crore.