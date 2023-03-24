PSU lender Indian Overseas Bank has mobilised ₹1,000 crore through Tier II bonds.

The Chennai-headquartered bank came up with Basel III compliant Tier II Series V Bonds issue with a base size of ₹200 crore and a green shoe option of ₹800 crore. The bidding was held on March 23  on the BSE Electronic Bidding Platform, according to a statement.

The issue was oversubscribed by five times of base issue size.

The bank received various bids up to ₹1,025 crore against a base issue size of ₹200 crore. The bank accepted bids of the amount up to ₹1,000 crore at 9 per cent against bid received of ₹1,025 crore.

