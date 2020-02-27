Jana SFB eyes 80 branches in TN by FY21-end

Jana Small Finance Bankplans to strengthen its presence in Tamil Nadu by taking the total number of branches to 80 by March 2021.

The Bengaluru-headquartered bank currently serves over six lakh customers in the State, with an asset book size of ₹2,200 crore and deposits of more than ₹1,100 crore.

On Thursday, a new branch was opened in Chennai, taking the total number of branches to 29 in the State. “The bank’s branches will reach 50 by this financial year-end and 80 by March 2021,” said a press release.