Money & Banking

Jana SFB eyes 80 branches in TN by FY21-end

PTI Chennai | Updated on February 27, 2020 Published on February 27, 2020

Jana Small Finance Bankplans to strengthen its presence in Tamil Nadu by taking the total number of branches to 80 by March 2021.

The Bengaluru-headquartered bank currently serves over six lakh customers in the State, with an asset book size of ₹2,200 crore and deposits of more than ₹1,100 crore.

On Thursday, a new branch was opened in Chennai, taking the total number of branches to 29 in the State. “The bank’s branches will reach 50 by this financial year-end and 80 by March 2021,” said a press release.

