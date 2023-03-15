Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has signed a corporate agency agreement with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The bank will service and solicit LIC’s life insurance products through its branch network.

The said agreement will be operational/effective from April 1, 2023, the Bank said in a regulatory filing.

As at December-end 2023, J&K Bank had 989 branches across the country. Of this, 83 per cent of the branches were in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.