Karnataka Bank has launched three variants of savings accounts under the corporate salary category -- ‘KBL Sal Ultimate’, ‘KBL Sal Delite’, and ‘KBL Sal Pride’.

A media statement said these variants were designed to meet the financial needs and aspirations of salaried employees in the corporate category. These savings bank schemes offer a range of benefits and features that will empower salaried customers to manage finances more effectively and achieve their financial goals, it said.

With KBL Corporate Salary schemes, account holders will get personal accident insurance cover of ₹50 lakh. The Premium Debit Card gives customers access to international and domestic airport lounges, and meets customer aspirations on wellness and lifestyle, it said.

The zero balance savings accounts for salaried professionals offers concessions in processing charges on housing, personal and vehicle loans, hospital cash benefits up to ₹60,000, and jewellery insurance up to ₹2 lakh.

Quoting Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, the statement said: “This is a customised offering relevant to the financial and lifestyle needs of our customers. Powered by user-friendly digital processes, the offerings are personalised and aspirational in nature.”

