Karnataka Bank has announced a corporate tie-up with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co Ltd to distribute life insurance products to its customers.

A media statement said this collaboration is designed to leverage the strength of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s product capabilities and Karnataka Bank’s large customer base with a wide distribution of over 900 branches across India.

These offerings will cater to various life stages and financial needs, ensuring that customers receive structured insurance solutions aligned with their requirements, it said.

Quoting Srikrishnan H, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Bank, the statement said: “Our customers’ financial, investment, and protection needs are evolving. Karnataka Bank is consistently working towards offering them the right products and opportunities. In line with this commitment, we have partnered with Bajaj Allianz Life and are happy that our customers nationwide will now enjoy a wider range of protection and investment options, enhancing their financial portfolios.”

Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of Karnataka Bank, said the core of this partnership will be leveraging Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s technology capabilities to reduce friction for customers and offer relevant insurance products.

Tarun Chugh, MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said life insurance is a powerful financial solution that empowers customers to reach their long-term financial goals. “Our partnership with the prestigious Karnataka Bank marks a significant milestone in our journey, and I’m confident that with our shared goal of financial empowerment for customers, we will enable many more customers to achieve their goals in a simple and effective manner,” he said.