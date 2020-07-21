Karur Vysya Bank appoints Ramesh Babu Boddu as MD & CEO

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Tuesday said its Board of Directors has co-opted Ramesh Babu Boddu as an Additional Director and appointed him Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for three years.

Babu’s three-year appointment is effective from the date of taking charge, on the terms and conditions approved by the Reserve Bank of India, KVB said in a regulatory filing.

He retired as Deputy Managing Director in State Bank of India in April 2020.