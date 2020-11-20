Key recommendations that stand out

Of Carnatic music, intermittent fasting and bodybuilding
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Increasing the cap on promoters’ stake in the long run (15 years) from the current levels of 15 per cent to 26 per cent, ample leeway for promoters to dilute their stake, existing banks being allowed to exit the non-operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) structure if they do not have other group entities, allowing large corporates as promoters of banks and permitting large NBFCs to convert into banks – these are some of the key recommendations of the RBI working group that are hugely welcome. The group was set up to review ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks.
One of the main bone of contention has been the compulsory dilution of promoter stake to mere 15 per cent within a period of 15 years from the date of commencement. After setting up the business and running it for years and pumping in funds, promoters have often felt short-changed with the 15 per cent cap, which does not give them a substantial representation in the entity, let alone a controlling stake.
Striking a balance between the need to diversify ownership and bring in more skin in the game for promoters, the working group has recommended a higher promoter holding of 26 per cent (within 15 years). This may act as a big nudge to NBFCs sitting on the side lines to convert into banks. What’s more, the existing sub-targets for dilution between 5-15 years has been proposed to be dispensed with, which is a huge positive.
“This gives ample flexibility and time for promoters to bring down their holding to 26 per cent over the 10-year period,” opines PN Vasudevan, MD and CEO, Equitas Small Finance Bank. He also believes that allowing existing banks to collapse the holding company structure is a welcome move.
According to the working group proposals, banks currently under NOFHC structure may be allowed to exit from such a structure if they do not have other group entities in their fold. For players such as Equitas and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, this could help bring in more value for investors and remove the need for double listing of the holding company and the bank. Currently, the holding companies of these banks trade at 40-50 per cent discount to the small finance bank stocks, owing to the holding company discount. The working group’s proposal if accepted can do away with the need to have a holding company when there is only one business (small finance bank) under it.
As regards large corporates, in 2013, the RBI had permitted industrial and business houses to set up banks with certain conditions. While large corporates applied for the licence, only IDFC Bank and Bandhan Bank were allowed to set up banks. The 2014 SFB licensing conditions had barred large corporate/industrial houses from promoting banks.
The working group has now proposed to allow large corporate/industrial houses, but only after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulations Act 1949 to deal with connected lending and exposures and tightening of supervisory norms. While this is a positive as it will help bring in the much-needed capital into the banking system by players with deep pockets, how this is implemented needs to be seen.
Large NBFCs such as M&M Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Transport and Chola Investment and Finance – with assets size of more than ₹50,000 crore – can now consider converting into banks. But the decision will depend on how far these players are willing to compromise on higher returns and comply with stringent regulatory norms, in a bid to garner lows cost CASA deposits, which remains a challenge even for existing banks.
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
The focus on nutritional food and accessibility amid the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted people in the ...
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...