Corporate may become promoters of banks: RBI internal working group

In what could lead to major changes in the ownership structure of private banks, an internal working group of the Reserve Bank of India has proposed that large corporates may be allowed as promoters of banks with necessary legislative changes, and large, well-run NBFCs could convert into banks after 10 years of operations.
It has also suggested that the cap on promoters’ stake in the long run (15 years) may be raised from the current level of 15 per cent to 26 per cent of the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank.
The report of the Internal Working Group said: “Large corporate and industrial houses may be allowed as promoters of banks only after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (to prevent connected lending and exposures between the banks and other financial and non-financial group entities); and strengthening of the supervisory mechanism for large conglomerates, including consolidated supervision.”
The group was set up in June to review extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks.
“As regards non-promoter shareholding, a uniform cap of 15 per cent of the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank may be prescribed for all types of shareholders,” it has said.
The report also recommended that well-run large NBFCs with an asset size of ₹50,000 crore and above, including those which are owned by a corporate house, may be considered for conversion into banks subject to completion of 10 years of operations.
For Payments Banks intending to convert to a Small Finance Bank, track record of three years of experience as Payments Bank may be considered as sufficient, it has said.
Further, Small Finance Banks and Payments Banks may be listed within ‘six years from the date of reaching net worth equivalent to prevalent entry capital requirement prescribed for universal banks’ or ‘10 years from the date of commencement of operations’, whichever is earlier.
It has also called for continuing with Non-operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC as the preferred structure for all new licenses to be issued for universal banks. “However, it should be mandatory only in cases where the individual promoters, promoting entities, converting entities have other group entities,” it said.
The minimum initial capital requirement for licensing new banks should be enhanced from ₹500 crore to ₹1,000 crore for universal banks, and from ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore for small finance banks, it has further recommended.
The RBI has sought comments on the report by January 15, 2021. “RBI will examine the comments and suggestions before taking a view in the matter,” it said.
